Singapore lawyer makes history as first woman chair at SIWEC

On July 17, law firm director Sharanjit Kaur took over as SIWEC chairperson from veteran volunteer Manmohan Singh.

SIWEC Management Committee for 2025–2027 led by Sharajit Kaur

Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC), a social service agency in Singapore launched in 1995, created history with the appointment of its first woman chairperson.

At the same time, the newly elected management committee also features the highest representation of women to date, making up five out of 11 members of irs management committee to steer the outfit for the next two years (2025-2027).

She will be assisted by Jaspreet Kaur as the Vice Chairperson for Operations and Inderpal Singh as the Vice Chairperson for Administration. Jaspreet Kaur Sidhu-Chopra will handle the secretariat while Sukhbeer Singh will be leading the treasury.

“Led by Sharanjit, the new committee brings fresh perspectives, renewed energy, and a steadfast commitment to SIWEC’s mission of serving with dignity and care,” SIWEC said in an entry announcing the new team at its social media page. “As we embrace this new chapter, we remain committed to the values of seva (selfless service), diversity, and community empowerment.”

Manmohan took the SIWEC helm in 2023 after serving as its vice chairman over the last eight years. Prior to him, SIWEC was led by Harmit Singh, another long-serving volunteer, who served as chairman since 2021.

In the note, SIWEC said under Manmohan’s stewardship, it launched impactful initiatives such as the Mental Health Awareness Programme and significantly expanded its outreach within the community.

“Sewa (volunteering) is one of the core values that I have been brought up with and I am fortunate to have been given the opportunity to give back to society through my Sewa and involvement with the SIWEC since 2013,” Sharanjit told Asia Samachar in an interview in 2021, a year before she joined hands with a friend to set up boutique law firm Advox Law LLC. SEE HERE.

Over the past years, SIWEC has evolved from providing basic assistance to needy Sikh families to offering a wide range of social, financial, educational and mental health support services, to assist the wider Singapore community as well.

SIWEC Management Committee for 2025–2027

Sharanjit Kaur – Chairperson

Jaspreet Kaur – Vice Chairperson, Operations

Inderpal Singh – Vice Chairperson, Administration

Sukhbeer Singh – Treasurer

Jaspreet Kaur Sidhu-Chopra – Secretary

Rashminder Singh – Assistant Secretary

Dalveer Kaur (Dolly) – Assistant Treasurer

Harmit Singh – Member

Harbhajan Singh Ghosal – Member

Narindarjeet Kaur (Narin) – Member

Sulinder Singh – Member

