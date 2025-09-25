Here are Top 5 Panjabi movies at the box office

Sardaar Ji 3 and Saunkan Saunkanay 2 leads the list of top five Indian Punjabi movies of 2025 by combined India and overseas box office

Panjabi cinema in 2025 has delivered one of its most exciting years to date, with several films making waves both in India and abroad.

From high-energy comedies to historic dramas, this year’s top releases have shown that Punjabi storytelling is reaching ever wider audiences.

Here are the top five Indian Punjabi movies of 2025 by combined India and overseas box office, their performances and what makes them stand out.

1) Sardaar Ji 3: A Global Sensation Without an Indian Release

Leading the charts is Sardaar Ji 3, a horror-comedy headlined by superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Remarkably, the film never released theatrically in India yet became the highest-grossing Panjabi film of 2025, thanks to an unprecedented overseas run. Media reports indicate it earned about ₹42.6 crore (US$4.8 million) in its first 10 days overseas, later surpassing ₹70 crore (US$7.9 million) internationally. Continuing the beloved franchise, the story follows a ghost-hunting protagonist who finds himself entangled in supernatural escapades with both humor and heart. The film’s witty script, lively music, and appeal to the Punjabi diaspora cemented its worldwide dominance.

2) Saunkan Saunkanay 2: Family Fun Meets Big Business

In second place is Saunkan Saunkanay 2, a comedy-drama featuring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira. This sequel to the popular 2022 hit picks up the hilarious rivalry between co-wives and the ever-conflicted husband. Its balanced blend of family humor and emotional depth resonated strongly with audiences. The film earned an impressive ₹34.9 crore (US$3.9 million) globally (about ₹18.3 crore in India and ₹13.35 crore overseas), proving that well-crafted sequels can capture both critical and commercial success.

3) Sarbala Ji: Heartwarming Family Drama with a Wide Reach

Third on the list is Sarbala Ji, a touching family drama that has proven a sleeper success. With a worldwide gross of about ₹26.17 crore, including ₹10.49 crore net in India, the film explores intergenerational conflicts and the values of compassion and reconciliation. Word of mouth and strong overseas interest helped sustain its theatrical run. Sarbala Ji’s universal themes and grounded performances made it a favorite among both Indian audiences and the Punjabi diaspora abroad.

4) Guru Nanak Jahaz: A Historical Epic with Global Appeal

At number four is Guru Nanak Jahaz, a historical biopic dramatizing the Komagata Maru incident and the struggles of Punjabi revolutionaries seeking justice and dignity abroad. Beyond India, it achieved around US$1.37 million worldwide according to international box office trackers. The film’s powerful narrative of resistance and faith, combined with rich period detail, brought a lesser-known chapter of history to life. Audiences and critics alike praised its ability to fuse cinematic spectacle with an inspiring true story.

5) Akaal: The Unconquered – Valor on the Big Screen

Rounding out the top five is Akaal: The Unconquered, a stirring historical drama starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira. With a domestic net of roughly ₹7.8 crore and a modest but significant overseas tally (around US$350,000), the film offers a cinematic tribute to Sikh warriors who stood undaunted against formidable odds in 19th-century Punjab. Its meticulously recreated battle sequences and soulful music earned praise, underscoring how historical sagas continue to captivate audiences when infused with authentic storytelling.

A Year of Variety, Global Reach

These top performers together reflect the growing range of Panjabi cinema. From laugh-out-loud domestic comedies to historically rich dramas and supernatural adventures, 2025 proved that Panjabi filmmakers can compete on the world stage. Importantly, their appeal extends well beyond Panjab, with huge international box office figures—particularly in Canada, the United Kingdom and North America—illustrating the strength of the Panjabi diaspora as a vital audience.

The phenomenal success of Sardaar Ji 3, which thrived overseas without an Indian theatrical release, underscores how global streaming platforms and diaspora theaters have reshaped Panjabi film economics. Many of these titles are expected to have long lives on OTT services, which will further amplify their reach and profitability. Producers are increasingly tailoring releases and marketing to both domestic and international viewers from day one.

Looking Ahead

As Panjabi cinema continues to expand in scope and ambition, the 2025 box office leaderboard sets a high bar for creativity and global impact. These five films span comedy, family drama, supernatural adventure, and historical epics. They demonstrate that Panjabi stories can resonate across cultures.

For audiences eager to explore the vibrant world of Panjabi films, this year’s top releases offer the perfect starting point, and signal even bigger things for the industry in the years to come.

