Tasvinder Kaur @ Tassy (1983 – 2025)

Tasvinder Kaur @ Tassy d/o Narindar Singh
(21.06.1983 – 27.09.2025)
Beloved daughter, sister and niece
Father: Late Narindar Singh so Darshan Singh
Mother: Late Kalwant Kaur do Kartar Singh
Brother: Devinder Singh s/o Narindar Singh
Passed away peacefully on 27 September 2025
LAST RITES
Monday, 29h September 2025
The wake and final rites will held from 10.00 am – 12.00 noon at
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
For further informations, kindly contact:
Devinder 016 279 2310
Manjit 012 3022256
Entry: 27 Sept 2025
