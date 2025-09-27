Tasvinder Kaur @ Tassy (1983 – 2025)

Tasvinder Kaur @ Tassy d/o Narindar Singh

(21.06.1983 – 27.09.2025)

Beloved daughter, sister and niece

Father: Late Narindar Singh so Darshan Singh

Mother: Late Kalwant Kaur do Kartar Singh

Brother: Devinder Singh s/o Narindar Singh

Passed away peacefully on 27 September 2025

LAST RITES

Monday, 29h September 2025

The wake and final rites will held from 10.00 am – 12.00 noon at

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

For further informations, kindly contact:

Devinder 016 279 2310

Manjit 012 3022256

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

