Rajvinder Singh (1969 – 2025), Ex Sun / Star

Rajvinder Singh (Ex Sun/Star)

23.7.1969 – 10.10.2025

Son of the Late Rajinder Singh (Batu Gajah)

Passed away peacefully on 10 October 2025

Leaving behind:

Mother: Madam Diljit Kaur d/o Late Kehar Singh

Sister & Spouse: Marlene Kaur & Mark Gomez

And his two nephews Liam & Aiden, uncles, aunts, cousins, and many dear friends.

He will be remembered for his love of life and the warmth be shared with his family and friends. Peaceful in nature, kind in word, pure in beart — a quiet strength, a gentle soul, and a heart without malice.

Wake on 11 October from 4pm onwards at 14 Lorong 5/10F,

Section 5, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Funeral on Sunday, 12 October 2025

2:00pm: Cortege leaves residence

3:00pm: Cremation at Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam), Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1 off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300 Shah Alam, Selangor

For further information, kindly contact:

Ravi – 016-239 1826

Mark – 016-211 9717

Joginder – 019-379 4521

Entry: 11 Sept 2025

