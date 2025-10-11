Rajvinder Singh (1969 – 2025), Ex Sun / Star

Rajvinder Singh (Ex Sun/Star)
23.7.1969 – 10.10.2025
Son of the Late Rajinder Singh (Batu Gajah)
Passed away peacefully on 10 October 2025
Leaving behind:
Mother: Madam Diljit Kaur d/o Late Kehar Singh
Sister & Spouse: Marlene Kaur & Mark Gomez
And his two nephews Liam & Aiden, uncles, aunts, cousins, and many dear friends.
He will be remembered for his love of life and the warmth be shared with his family and friends. Peaceful in nature, kind in word, pure in beart — a quiet strength, a gentle soul, and a heart without malice.
Wake on 11 October from 4pm onwards at 14 Lorong 5/10F,
Section 5, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Funeral on Sunday, 12 October 2025
2:00pm: Cortege leaves residence
3:00pm: Cremation at Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam), Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1 off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300 Shah Alam, Selangor
For further information, kindly contact:
Ravi – 016-239 1826
Mark – 016-211 9717
Joginder – 019-379 4521
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 11 Sept 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here