SIWEC Family Fiesta 2025 coming your way

Event | Singapore: Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) will be organizing the Family Fiesta 2025 on 29 November 2025 (Saturday) at Singapore Khalsa Association. SIWEC will be celebrating 30 years of its existence with a day full of food, fun and festive cheer. Asia Samachar is proud to support as the media partner.

Coupon booklets of S$20 each — one booklet for all activities, shopping and stalls – are available at SIWEC, Central Sikh Temple, Gurdwara Sahib Yishun, Gurdwara Sahib Katong and Sri Guru Singh Sabha.

Get your coupon booklets early and jump straight into the fun!

Your coupons give you access to:

Food & Drink Stalls – Veg & Non-Veg options for everyone!Fashion & Shopping Carts

Games & Activities

Stage Performances & DJ

Exciting Lucky Draws

Special Treats: Aachar & Panjeri

Sweet Treats: Ice Cream, Popcorn & Candy Floss

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, 29 November 2025 | Singapore Khalsa Association | ⏰ 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Spread the word, bring your family and friends, and let’s make this 30-year milestone celebration truly unforgettable!

