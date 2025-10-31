Five Teachings from Sri Guru Granth Sahib for a Joyful Life

By Dr. Devinder Pal Singh | Opinion |

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, offers profound guidance on achieving true happiness and inner peace. Rather than seeking joy in material success or external pleasures, it teaches the path of spiritual balance, self-awareness, and divine connection. This article highlights five essential lessons from the Guru Granth Sahib—living in Hukam (Divine Will), mastering the mind through Naam Simran, maintaining balance in joy and sorrow, discovering inner bliss, and practicing truthful, selfless living. Together, these teachings illuminate the Sikh path to Anand—a state of lasting peace, fulfillment, and union with the Divine.

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS)[1], the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, offers timeless spiritual wisdom on how to live a life of peace, happiness, and fulfillment. It emphasizes inner harmony, right action, and connection with the Divine rather than external success or possessions. The Sikh Gurus taught that true happiness (Anand) arises when we live in remembrance of the Divine (Naam), act selflessly, and maintain balance amid life’s ups and downs. Here are five life-changing lessons from SGGS that can guide us toward lasting joy and inner peace.

1) Live in Hukam — Accept the Divine Will

ਹੁਕਮੈ ਅੰਦਰਿ ਸਭੁ ਕੋ ਬਾਹਰਿ ਹੁਕਮ ਨ ਕੋਇ ॥

Hukmai andar sabh ko, bahar hukam na koi.

Everyone is under the command of the Divine Will; nothing is outside of it. (Jap, SGGS, p. 1)

One of the most profound teachings of the Guru Granth Sahib is to live in Hukam [2], the Divine Order. Happiness and peace arise when we accept life’s flow instead of resisting it. By recognizing that everything happens by the Divine Will, we learn to let go of anxiety and ego-driven control. Acceptance doesn’t mean inaction; it means performing our duties sincerely while trusting that outcomes rest with the Divine. This surrender brings serenity, freeing us from the endless cycle of expectation and disappointment.

2) Control the Mind through Naam Simran

ਮਨਿ ਜੀਤੈ ਜਗੁ ਜੀਤੁ ॥

Man jeetai jag jeet.

One who conquers the mind conquers the world. (Jap, SGGS, p. 6)

The Guru Granth Sahib teaches that the restless mind is both the cause of suffering and the key to liberation [3]. Through Naam Simran, the remembrance and meditation on the Divine Name, we can calm the mind, dissolve the ego, and connect with our inner source of peace [4].

When the mind is trained through reflection, meditation, and discipline, it becomes our friend rather than our enemy. True happiness, therefore, is not found in outer pleasures but in the inner stillness that arises from divine remembrance.

3) Remain Balanced in Pleasure and Pain

ਸੁਖੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਦੋਨੋ ਸਮ ਕਰਿ ਜਾਨੈ ਅਉਰੁ ਮਾਨੁ ਅਪਮਾਨਾ ॥ ਹਰਖ ਸੋਗ ਤੇ ਰਹੈ ਅਤੀਤਾ ਤਿਨਿ ਜਗਿ ਤਤੁ ਪਛਾਨਾ ॥

Sukʰ ḋukʰ ḋono sam kar jaanæ a▫or maan apmaanaa. Harakʰ sog ṫé rahæ aṫeeṫaa ṫin jag ṫaṫ pachʰaanaa.

One who knows that pain and pleasure are both the same, and honour and dishonour as well, who remains detached from joy and sorrow, realizes the true essence in the world. (M. 9, SGGS, p. 219)

Life is full of change: joy and sorrow, gain and loss, but the Guru Granth Sahib teaches us to remain steady in all conditions [5-7]. This state of sehaj (equipoise) allows us to experience deep contentment regardless of circumstances. The wise person doesn’t get inflated by success or crushed by failure. By anchoring ourselves in the remembrance of the Divine, we rise above the waves of duality. This spiritual balance brings lasting happiness and freedom from inner turmoil.

4) True Joy Comes from Within

ਅਨੰਦੁ ਭਇਆ ਮੇਰੀ ਮਾਏ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਮੈ ਪਾਇਆ ॥

Anand bhaya meri maa, satgur main paya.

O my mother, I have found the True Guru, and bliss has come to me. (M. 3, SGGS, p. 917)

According to the Guru Granth Sahib, the source of true happiness lies within our own consciousness, not in material possessions or worldly achievements. The Anand Sahib reveals that absolute joy (Anand) emerges when we realize our connection with the Divine [8]. External pleasures fade, but inner bliss endures. The Gurus teach that by nurturing virtues such as humility, gratitude, and compassion, we cultivate a heart that radiates joy independent of outer circumstances.

5) Serve Selflessly and Live Truthfully

ਸਚੁ ਕਮਾਵਹਿ ਸਚਿ ਰਹਹਿ ਸਚੇ ਸਚਿ ਸਮਾਹਿ ॥

Sach kamaavėh sach rahėh saché sach samaahi.

They practice Truth, and abide in Truth; being truthful, they merge into Truth. (M. 3, SGGS, p. 429)

Living truthfully (Sach kamaavėh) and engaging in selfless service (Seva) are central to a happy life, according to the Guru Granth Sahib [9-10]. When we serve others without desire for reward and act in accordance with righteousness (Dharam), our lives become aligned with divine purpose. The act of giving, sharing, and working honestly (Kirat Karni, Vand Chakna) brings inner satisfaction and harmony. Such living turns ordinary life into a spiritual path, where every action becomes a form of devotion.

Wisdom for Lasting Happiness

The teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib remind us that happiness is not a fleeting emotion but a state of spiritual awakening. By living in Hukam, mastering the mind through Naam, maintaining balance in dualities, seeking joy within, and acting selflessly, we attain true Anand, the bliss of union with the Divine.

In essence, the path to happiness in Sikh thought is not about escaping life, but about engaging it fully, with remembrance, integrity, humility, and love. When we live this way, each moment becomes sacred, and life itself becomes a song of divine joy.

Dr. D. P. Singh, M.Sc., Ph.D. is Director, Center for Understanding Sikhism, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He is a physicist by training, a teacher by profession and a writer by choice. He specializes in writing on Science, Religion and Environmental topics. Currently, he is working as Director, CanBridge Learning & Educational Consultant to various educational institutions in Canada. Email: drdpsn@gmail.com

