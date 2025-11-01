Tatt Khalsa team meets FT Mufti, JAWI director

(L-R) JAWI director Hanifuddin Roslanin, Rejinder Singh, FT Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil Noor and Ranmit Singh in a courtesy call on October 29, 2025

A team from Tatt Khalsa Diwan Malaysia paid a courtesy call on the Mufti of the Federal Territories Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil Noor and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) Director Hanifuddin Roslanin Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (October 29).

The Tatt Khalsa team was led by its president Ranmit Singh and vice president Rejinder Singh.

Ahmad Fauwaz, who took on the FT mufti role in May 2025, is the son of the late Fadzil Mohd Noor, who served as president of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) from 1989 to 2002. His older brother Muhammad Faiz is the current Secretary-General of Amanah, a coalition member of the current Madani federal government.

The FT Mufti serves an important religious and advisory role in the Islamic administration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan. The mufti provides authoritative religious rulings (fatwas) on matters related to Islamic law (Shariah) when requested by government bodies, courts, or the public. These fatwas guide Muslims in religious, social and legal matters.

Tatt Khalsa Diwan Malaysia runs the Tatt Khalsa gurdwara in Kuala Lumpur.

