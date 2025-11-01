What to Watch: Biryani serves a slow-cooked tale of love, class and identity

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan in ARY Digital’s drama Biryani

By Raag & Reel | Movie Reviews |

Two months down the road, Pakistan drama “Biryani” has clocked in some 11 million views.

Written by Zafar Mairaj and directed by Badar Mehmood, the compelling new entry in the Pakistani drama world brings together leads Ramsha Khan (as Nisa) and Khushhal Khan (as Meeran), with a strong supporting performance by Sarwat Gilani in the role of Gul Meher.

At its heart, Biryani explores the evolving relationship between Nisa, a senior BBA student, and Meeran, a freshman from a conservative feudal background. Initially a mentorship assignment, their bond deepens into friendship and sets the stage for more complex emotional stakes.

Gul Meher’s character stands bank like a guiding figure in Meeran’s life, adding layers of familial and social texture to the story. The show is lauded for its cultural grounding: Sindhi roots, realistic sets and references to tradition give it local flavour and authenticity.

While the romantic arc is charming, critics note that the storytelling occasionally falls into uneven pacing and character inconsistencies. For example, Nisa’s initial firmly-drawn boundaries later seem to shift abruptly. Social media reactions reflect a mixed audience response: some embrace the slow-burn romance and cultural nuance, others find the progression overly cautious or sluggish.

Overall, Biryani stands out as an attempt to blend romance with the socio-cultural realities of modern Pakistan. With strong performances and a layered setting, it offers more than a typical love story—yet its success will depend on how consistently it sustains its narrative momentum and deepens its characters.

(For Episode 1, click here)

RELATED STORY:

Here are Top 5 Panjabi movies at the box office (Asia Samachar, 25 Sept 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here