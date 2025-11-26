First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Mehar Singh Gill (1940 – 2024)

First Mithi Yaad

In Loving Memory

Sardar Mehar Singh Gill s/o Puran Singh Gill

Petaling Jaya | Village Chuharchak

16.12.1940 to 26.11.2024

A year has passed, yet the memories of your love continue to warm our hearts. Forever cherished, forever missed.

Family and friends are warmly invited to join in First Barsi prayers at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban on Thursday, 1st January 2026 from 10:00 a.m – 12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

| Entry: 26 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

