From roti canai to shared values, Modi celebrates Malaysia–India ties

Anwar and Modi at a community event at the at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on February , 2026, during the Indian PM’s two-day visit to Malaysia – Photo: JPM

From teh tarik to roti canai, the everyday sights and tastes familiar to Malaysians became a centrepiece of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on deep-rooted people-to-people ties during a Malaysian Indian community event on Saturday night (Feb 7).

Addressing more than 10,000 people at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Modi highlighted how centuries of interaction across the Indian Ocean had woven Indian culture into Malaysia’s social fabric.

In a light-hearted moment that drew laughter and applause, he pointed to shared culinary traditions.

“You have connected the roti canai with the Malabar parotha. Coconut, spices, and, of course, the tarik. The flavor feels so familiar, whether it is in Kuala Lumpur or Kochin. We understand each other so well. It must be due to the large number of common words between our languages and Malay,” he said.

Modi made mention of the various races from came from the Indian subcontinent to Malaysia, including the Sikhs.

Modi also referred to the diverse communities from the Indian subcontinent that had made Malaysia their home, including the Sikhs.

“We also deeply cherish the cultural connections with our Sikh brothers who live here. We have carried the teachings off Guru Nanak Dev ji by promoting Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Wand chakko,” he said.

Speaking on the Tamil heritage, Modi said: “Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global.”

Modi also joked about Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s fondness for Indian music, recalling how videos of Anwar singing Hindi songs during an earlier visit to India went viral, while also acknowledging the Malaysian leader’s appreciation for Tamil classics. The exchange underscored the informal warmth between the two leaders, alongside the formal agenda of the visit.

Describing Malaysia as a close and trusted partner, Modi said bilateral relations were scaling new heights each year, driven by strong people-to-people ties and expanding strategic cooperation. He described Malaysia’s Indian-origin community — the world’s second-largest — as a “living bridge” linking the histories, traditions and aspirations of both nations.

“You are a living bridge that links us,” he said, praising the community for preserving its languages, customs and values over generations through schools, religious institutions and cultural celebrations. These efforts, he added, strengthened the foundation for diplomatic and economic relations.

Anwar, in his remarks, reflected on growing up alongside Malaysians of Indian heritage — neighbours, teachers and colleagues — and described the community as an inseparable part of Malaysia’s national story.

He said nations were built not only through policies, but through shared lives in classrooms and workplaces, noting Indian influences on Malaysian cinema, cuisine and festivals such as Deepavali and Thaipusam.

Modi arrived earlier on Saturday for a two-day official visit, his first since Malaysia and India elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks on Sunday covering trade, investment, defence, education, tourism and regional issues, with several agreements anticipated.

