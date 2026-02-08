What to Watch: Loneliness, dreams and betrayal in Ankahi Kahaniya

Abhishek Banerjee in ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’. Photo courtesy Netflix

By Raag & Reel | Movie Review |

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) is an anthology of three short films that explore unconventional love stories: a man who falls in love with a mannequin, a romance unfolding in the era of single-screen cinemas, and the strained relationship of an urban couple on the brink of collapse.

I begin with the story that touched me most. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it follows a lonely man in Mumbai. His life is repetitive, his emotions bottled. He finds solace in a mannequin. Strange at first, but deeply human. I felt his isolation, his quiet desperation. The tale justified that a human will always find a way to express his emotions, even if the outlet seems unusual. It was tender, unsettling, and honest. I saw how silence can become a companion. For me, this was the strongest of the three.

The second story, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, carried me into the 1980s. Two young adults meet in a cinema hall. They are stuck in lives that feel too small, yet they dream of something bigger. Their bond grows in stolen moments, in shared glances, in whispered hopes. I admired the period detail, the posters, the atmosphere, the innocence of their connection. It felt nostalgic, yet raw. I recognised their longing, their hunger for freedom. This tale was the second strongest, a bittersweet reminder of how dreams can collide with reality.

The third story, directed by Saket Chaudhary, explored adultery. A husband and wife, both dissatisfied, both searching outside their marriage. It raised questions of fidelity, honesty, and the cost of betrayal. Yet it felt more like a moral lesson than a lived experience. I watched the characters, but I did not feel them. The emotions seemed distant, the resolution too neat. Compared to the other two, it lacked depth.

Together, these three tales form Ankahi Kahaniya. Uneven, yes, but still worth watching. I walked away thinking of loneliness, dreams, and choices. The anthology reminded me that silence often hides the loudest truths.

