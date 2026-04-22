Amarjeet Singh steps up to Court of Appeal bench

Amarjeet Singh receiving his instruments of appointment as Court of Appeal judge from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia at Istana Negara on April 21, 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh has been elevated to the Court of Appeal, making him the senior most Sikh sitting judge in Malaysia.

Amarjeet, 63, moved from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to the judiciary in May 2019 when he was appointed as a Judicial Commissioner, and later elevated as a High Court Judge in April 2022.

He received his instruments of appointment along with 13 other judges from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia at Istana Negara, in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (April 21).

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on April 21 granted an audience and presented the instruments of appointment to 14 judges at Istana Negara, in Kuala Lumpur. Topping the list were Ravinthran Paramaguru and Azmi Ariffin who were made Federal Court judges.

Prior to joining the judiciary, Amarjeet headed the civil division at Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

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