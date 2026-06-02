Packed Tatt Khalsa caps Nirvair Khalsa Jatha’s Malaysia tour

Sanggat thronged Tatt Khalsa Diwan in Kuala Lumpur on June 1, 2026 for the NKJ programme – Photo: NKJ

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

UK-based Nirvair Khalsa Jatha concluded their recent kirtan parchaar tour of Malaysia with a programme on June 1 at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa in Kuala Lumpur, located just a short distance from the Petronas Twin Towers.

The evening programme drew a packed sangat to the largest Darbar Sahib in Southeast Asia, bringing the tour to a memorable close with uplifting kirtan and spiritual discourse.

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