You can do more, says Singapore accountant Sarjit Singh

“Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years,” Singapore-based chartered accountant Sarjit Singh tells Asia Samachar.

He shares a little bit more of what we can do equip ourselves better in facing daily challenges in a short documentary at Singapore broadcaster CNA.

SEE HERE: Upskilling themselves, then mentoring others to a brighter future (CNA, 6 Feb 2020)

Meet winner of SkillsFutureFellowship Award 2019. #SkillsFuture is a national movement to provide Singaporeans with the opportunities to develop their fullest potential throughout life, regardless of their starting points.

“My secret recipe for learning … small improvements each day can lead to stunning results. Holding a child’s hand is a start,” he said.

Sarjit is the chiarman of the Kreston Ardent CAtrust PAC which is part of a global network of independent accounting firms. He is also a director at In.Corp Global Pte Ltd, a provider of professional corporate solutions for businesses with a wide presence in Southeast Asia.

RELATED STORY:

Sikh chartered accountant gets ringing endorsement with Singapore’s SkillsFuture Fellowship Award 2019 (Asia Samachar, 6 April 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |