Mata Kathar Kaur Gill (1928-2020), Gombak

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥



MATA KATHAR KAUR GILL

w/o Late Gurdial Singh Sidhu Brar

(13.4.1928 – 24.10.2020)

Village: Bhaloor

Age: 92

Passed away peacefully on 24th October 2020. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

Children / Spouses:

Jaspal Kaur / Late Dr Harbans Singh

Jasvir Kaur / Late Karanjit Singh

Manjit Singh / Kuldeep Kaur

Capt Ranjit Singh / Manjit Kaur

Harbinder Kaur / Late Karamjit Singh

Khushvinder Singh / Gurmeet Kaur

Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all relatives and friends.

Cortege will leave on Sunday, 25th October 2020 at 1.00pm from residence, 40, Jalan Desa Gombak 1, Taman Desa Gombak, 53000(KL) for cremation at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, at 2.00pm.

Enquiries: 012-9173960 / 012-2348245 / 012-2151747 / 012-2426717

Kind request to adhere to the CMCO regulations.

| Entry: 24 Oct 2020 | Source: Family