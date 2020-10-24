Mata Kathar Kaur Gill (1928-2020), Gombak

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege will leave on Sunday, 25th October 2020 at 1pm from residence, 40, Jalan Desa Gombak 1, Taman Desa Gombak, 53000(KL) for cremation at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, at 2pm | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
MATA KATHAR KAUR GILL
w/o Late Gurdial Singh Sidhu Brar
(13.4.1928 – 24.10.2020)
Village: Bhaloor
Age: 92
Passed away peacefully on 24th October 2020. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.
Children / Spouses:
Jaspal Kaur / Late Dr Harbans Singh
Jasvir Kaur / Late Karanjit Singh
Manjit Singh / Kuldeep Kaur
Capt Ranjit Singh / Manjit Kaur
Harbinder Kaur / Late Karamjit Singh
Khushvinder Singh / Gurmeet Kaur
Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all relatives and friends.
Cortege will leave on Sunday, 25th October 2020 at 1.00pm from residence, 40, Jalan Desa Gombak 1, Taman Desa Gombak, 53000(KL) for cremation at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, at 2.00pm.
Enquiries: 012-9173960 / 012-2348245 / 012-2151747 / 012-2426717
Kind request to adhere to the CMCO regulations.
