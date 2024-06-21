Commercial banker Achhinda Singh elected to CIMB Bank coop board

Achhinda Singh Rakhra joins KOPCIMB board of directors

Commercial banker Achhinda Singh Rakhra was elected to the board of directors of the Koperasi Pekerja CIMB Berhad (KOPCIMB), tasked to oversee the credit policy of the four-decade old cooperative.

He was elected to the voluntary position at the cooperative’s AGM on June 8 which also celebrated its 40th anniversary. Previously, he served as the chief internal auditor of the cooperative.

Achhinda, 53, is the son of Sarab Singh and Amarjeet Kaur, both of whom served in the Malaysian police. He is an active volunteer at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, the gurdwara located within the police training grounds in Kuala Lumpur.

When asked what motivates him to do voluntary work, he told Asia Samachar: “I always believe in giving back to the community.”

KOPCIMB was known as Koperasi Pekerja United Asian Bank Berhad when it was established on 10 October 1983 and apparently were the first cooperative to be formed by staff of a commercial bank.

On 20 August 2007, it changed its name to Koperasi Pekerja CIMB Berhad (KOPCIMB) in line with the merger of Bumiputra Commerce Bank Berhad and CIMB Bank Berhad.

With a membership strength of approximately 4,000, KOPCIMB is currently embarking on digitalization to deliver a consistent and a more robust engagements for members.

