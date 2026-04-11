Malaysia hockey must revive Sikh and multi-ethnic pipeline, says ex-star

Five Sikh players in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games, from left, Updesh Singh Gill, Awtar Singh Grewal, Mohindar Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh Gill and Savinder Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The legacy of Sikh players in Malaysian hockey has come into sharp focus as calls grow to restore the sport’s once multi-racial character, seen as key to reviving national success.

Former international Nor Saiful Zaini said Malaysia must return to its diverse roots — including strong Sikh representation — to regain its competitive edge. Historically, the national team drew strength from a mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian, Eurasian and Sikh players, a formula that delivered some of its greatest achievements.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Sikh players were central to Malaysia’s hockey success in the 1970s. Five Sikh internationals — Awtar Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh Gill, Mohindar Singh, Savinder Singh and Updesh Singh — played pivotal roles in securing bronze at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok. The country had earlier finished fourth at the 1975 World Cup, still one of its best results.

SEE ALSO: In 1978, five Sikh hockey stars made history for Malaysia

The other players in the Malaysian team of 1978 were Len Oliveiro, Razak Leman, Azraai Zain, Sayuti Abdul Samat, K.T. Rajan, Ramakrishnan Rengasamy, K. Balasingam, V. Ravindran, Foo Keat Seong as well as brothers Tam Chiew Seng and Tam Kum Seng.

However, representation has dwindled sharply. The last Sikh to feature for Malaysia at the Olympics was Maninderjit Singh in 2000. Today, the national squad is largely dominated by a single race, with only a handful of non-Malay players emerging in recent years.

Nor Saiful, now the national junior coach, said the decline in diversity has reduced the competitive depth of the sport.

“When I played, there were only three or four Malay players. The team was made up of Sikhs, Tamils, Chinese and Eurasians — all talented players who pushed each other and raised standards,” he told the English newspaper.

He described the absence of prominent non-Malay players — including Lim Chiow Chuan, Lam Mun Fatt, the late Chua Boon Huat, and Indian internationals such as S. Kuhan and Jiwa Mohan — as a significant loss to Malaysian hockey.

“We want to see more diverse players making an impact again,” he added.

Malaysia Hockey Confederation president Subahan Kamal acknowledged the issue, pointing to financial uncertainty as a major deterrent for broader participation.

“Hockey is not what it used to be 20 years ago. It is one sport that does not secure your future,” he said, noting that limited financial incentives have discouraged talent from different communities.

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