First Mithi Yaad: Mata Amar Kaur Sidhu (1936 – 2025)

In Loving Memory Of

Mata Amar Kaur Sidhu

w/o Late Sardara Singh Gill

First Mithi Yaad (Barsi)

21.7.1936 – 30.7.2025

Pind: Dhingar Rampura Phul; District: Bathinda

Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and loved ones, we humbly invite you to join us in prayers and remembrance on the occasion of the Path Da Bhog of her First Mithi Yaad.

As we gather to honour her beautiful life, loving memories and lasting legacy, your presence and prayers will be greatly appreciated.

DATE: Saturday, 13th June 2026

TIME: 9am – 11.30am

VENUE: Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara

Gurdeep +6019-337 4162

Daljit +6012-2077 939

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 May 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here