Coming soon: Bhai Mardana International Music Festival 2026

The Bhai Mardana International Music Festival 2026 will be back, bringing to you an evening of art and culture.

29th & 31st August, 2026

Time: 6.00 PM

Venue: Soma Auditorium

Organiser: Bhai Mardana Sangeet Academy

The event will bring together: Ustad Akram Khan, Ustad Neeraj Gandhil, Prakash Kandasamy, Kumar Karthigesu, Arvinder Singh Raina, Jujhar Singh, Isher Singh, Arunagiri Szeyuan Lam, Sangametra, Yuiyuan Lam, Harsimran Singh, Raina, Ameeshaajit Kaur Raina, Gurishver Singh, Yeshohdhan, Muruga, Sarab Igball Singh & Arunachala Magesan

For more information:

+6016 957 2902 | +6016 687 30884

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