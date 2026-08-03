First Mithi Yaad: Datin Srikaldeep Kaur (1967 – 2025)

(First Mithi Yaad)
Datin Srikaldeep Kaur
(10.6.1967-3.12.2025)
Parent: Sardara Singh and Pritam Kaur
Paternal Grandparents: Late Karnail Singh & Late Pall Kaur
Maternal Grandparents: Late Mehar Singh & Late Jeswanth Kaur
Beloved Wife of Dato Sri’ Irudianathan Gabriel
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 30 August 2026
Time: 9:00 AM Onwards
Followed By Guru Ka Langar
Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan
(Add: Kampung Masjid, 31400, Ipoh Perak)
Your presence and prayers will be a great comfort to our family as we gather to remember and honour her cherished life.
We warmly invite you, your family and friends to join us in prayer and remembrance.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 3 Aug 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here