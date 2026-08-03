First Mithi Yaad: Datin Srikaldeep Kaur (1967 – 2025)

(First Mithi Yaad)

Datin Srikaldeep Kaur

(10.6.1967-3.12.2025)

Parent: Sardara Singh and Pritam Kaur

Paternal Grandparents: Late Karnail Singh & Late Pall Kaur

Maternal Grandparents: Late Mehar Singh & Late Jeswanth Kaur

Beloved Wife of Dato Sri’ Irudianathan Gabriel

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 30 August 2026

Time: 9:00 AM Onwards

Followed By Guru Ka Langar

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan

(Add: Kampung Masjid, 31400, Ipoh Perak)

Your presence and prayers will be a great comfort to our family as we gather to remember and honour her cherished life.

We warmly invite you, your family and friends to join us in prayer and remembrance.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 3 Aug 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here