By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Nirvair Khalsa Jatha (NKJ) UK has concluded a mesmerising season of kirtan and katha in Melaka, held in conjunction with the annual remembrance of the Melaka saint-patron Baba Sohan Singh. The jatha now continues its Malaysia tour with upcoming programmes in Butterworth, Buntong, Klang, Seremban, Kajang, Shah Alam and Tatt Khalsa. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience inspiring sessions.

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(Asia Samachar, x 2024)

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