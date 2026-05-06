Khalsa Kinta plans annual pickleball tournament after successful debut

Khalsa Kinta B’s Jaidev Singh and Gurvir Singh (right) emerged champions in the men’s open category after overcoming a spirited challenge from KSRPKL A at the inaugural Khalsa Kinta Pickleball Tournament 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The fast-growing popularity of pickleball was on full display as 22 teams from across Malaysia converged in Ipoh, Perak, for the inaugural Khalsa Kinta Pickleball Tournament 2026.

Held at Botani Village, the tournament featured two categories — men’s open and mixed doubles.

“This is the first time Khalsa Kinta has organised a pickleball tournament, and we are truly encouraged by the overwhelming response and participation from teams across Malaysia. Based on this success, we are committed to making this an annual event and growing it even bigger in the coming years,” said Kelab Sukan Rekreasi Khalsa Kinta secretary Jasbir Singh Nannuan.

Khalsa Kinta B’s Jaidev Singh and Gurvir Singh emerged champions in the men’s open category after overcoming a spirited challenge from KSRPKL A. N9 Sikhs A finished third after defeating KSRPKL C.

In the mixed doubles category, KSRPKL B’s Miranjeet Kaur and Inderjeet Singh clinched the title after defeating KSRPKL A in the final. KSRPKL C and KSRPKL D finished third and fourth respectively.

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