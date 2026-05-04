A surgeon’s calling: The remarkable life of Dr. Karpal Singh

Malaysian surgeon Dr. Karpal Singh featured in Pride of Lions: Eminent Sikhs in Malaysia (Vol 1) released in 2017 – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Dr. Karpal Singh stands as a distinguished figure in Malaysia’s medical fraternity, known not only for his clinical excellence but also for his humility and lifelong commitment to service. Born on 13 September 1932 in Kuala Lumpur, he rose from modest beginnings—his father having migrated from Punjab in the early 20th century—to become a highly respected general and pediatric surgeon.

Educated at Methodist Boys’ School and later at Victoria Institution, Karpal demonstrated early academic promise before gaining admission to the University of Malaya in Singapore on a government scholarship. After graduating in 1960, he began his medical career in Malaysia’s public healthcare system, serving in various hospitals including Kuala Lumpur, Raub, Cameron Highlands, Klang, and Telok Intan. His dedication and capability quickly set him apart.

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Amid a shortage of specialists, he was selected for advanced surgical training, excelling as the only government doctor to pass the Part I surgical examinations in Singapore. He later pursued further qualifications in the United Kingdom, earning the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) in 1966, followed by specialised training in pediatric surgery in Australia, where he obtained the FRACS. These achievements positioned him among a select group of highly trained surgeons of his time.

Returning to Malaysia, Dr. Karpal continued to serve in public hospitals before making the bold decision to enter private practice in 1976. He eventually established himself at Pantai Hospital, where he built a long and respected career as a consultant general and pediatric surgeon.

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The volumes of Pride of Lions: Eminent Sikhs in Malaysia by Dr Manjit Singh Sidhu

Outside the operating theatre, he was equally accomplished in sports, representing schools, states, and even Singapore in hockey during his younger years. Yet, it is his personal character that leaves the deepest impression—described as humble, approachable, and deeply rooted in community values. A regular at the Petaling Jaya Gurdwara, he continues to embody the Sikh principle of seva, engaging actively with the congregation even in retirement.

Dr. Karpal’s life story reflects perseverance, professional excellence, and unwavering service to both patients and community.

His journey is among the many inspiring narratives captured in Pride of Lions: Eminent Sikhs in Malaysia by Manjit Singh Sidhu, a collection that celebrates the enduring contributions of Sikh Malaysians to the nation’s development.

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ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here