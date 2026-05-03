Simran shines at Malaysia’s Netball Super League

Gursimran Kaur Gill dons Selangor Angels jersey in the Netball Super League (NSL) 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

On modest community courts, a 10-year-old girl first discovered her rhythm in netball. More than a decade later, that same player now steps onto Malaysia’s premier stage.

At 22, Gursimran Kaur has emerged as the only Sikh woman competing in the Netball Super League (NSL) 2026, representing the Selangor Angels in her debut season. Comfortable in both defensive and attacking roles, she takes on the demanding GK/GS position.

Her journey has been shaped by strong mentorship from an early age. As the youngest player in the Gurdwara Cup, she was guided by Malkit Kaur, before further honing her competitive edge under the watch of Jagjeet Kaur during her teenage years. That foundation proved critical as she transitioned into elite-level competition.

Simran, as she’s known, earned her place in the league through state selection, where her performances caught the attention of coaches.

“Netball brings people together. You come in as strangers, but leave as a family,” she tells Asia Samachar. “It’s fast-paced and demands quick decision-making, strong communication and complete trust among teammates.”

Gursimran Kaur Gill dons Selangor Angels jersey in the Netball Super League (NSL) 2026

NSL 2026, running from April 10 to May 17, features top talent from across Malaysia, with the Selangor Angels among the competing teams.

Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Simran is currently in her final year pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management at a local private university. Her father, Avethar Singh, works in the insurance sector and is active in community circles, while her mother, Amarjit Kaur, is a banking professional.

Like many athletes navigating competitive sport, Simran acknowledges the challenges along the way.

“There were moments of doubt,” she said. “But netball has shaped me into who I am today.”

She is quick to recognise the role of her support system.

“I would not be where I am today without the constant support of my family and friends, who have always encouraged me and believed in me, even during difficult times.”

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(Asia Samachar, 25 Feb 2017)

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