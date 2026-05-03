Barwan Singh (1946 – 2026), Sentul

Barwan Singh s/o Hari Singh

(Ex TUDM – Tentera Udara DiRaja Malaysia)

TUDM Staff Number: 701860

Age: 79 years (1946 – 2026)

Passed away on 2nd May.

Dearly missed by all loved ones.

Beloved wife Mindar Kaur D/O Vethaya Singh

Sons & Daughter-in-Law:

Haqueeqat Singh & Jasmit Kaur (Jessey)

Rishi Shatrughan Singh

Sanresh Singh

Daughter & Son-in-Law:

Rimmel Reet Kaur & Ragunathan (Ray)

Grandchildren:

Serena Jacqueelyn Kaur

Vitasha Monique Kaur

Karishma Shaqueera Kaur

Riteeque Dhillon

Jagpal Singh Gill

LAST RITES

Monday, 4th May 2026

2:30 PM: Cremation (saskaar) at Jalan Kuari Cheras Crematorium, KL

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 10th May 2026

From 9:30 AM to 12:30 NOON

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

For enquiries pls contact:

Sanresh: +6019 350 1659

Haqueeqat : +65 8180 7636

Rishi: +65 80300 888

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 3 May 2026 | Source: Family

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