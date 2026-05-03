Barwan Singh (1946 – 2026), Sentul

Barwan Singh s/o Hari Singh
(Ex TUDM – Tentera Udara DiRaja Malaysia)
TUDM Staff Number: 701860
Age: 79 years (1946 – 2026)
Passed away on 2nd May.
Dearly missed by all loved ones.
Beloved wife Mindar Kaur D/O Vethaya Singh
Sons & Daughter-in-Law:
Haqueeqat Singh & Jasmit Kaur (Jessey)
Rishi Shatrughan Singh
Sanresh Singh
Daughter & Son-in-Law:
Rimmel Reet Kaur & Ragunathan (Ray)
Grandchildren:
Serena Jacqueelyn Kaur
Vitasha Monique Kaur
Karishma Shaqueera Kaur
Riteeque Dhillon
Jagpal Singh Gill
LAST RITES
Monday, 4th May 2026
2:30 PM: Cremation (saskaar) at Jalan Kuari Cheras Crematorium, KL
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 10th May 2026
From 9:30 AM to 12:30 NOON
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
For enquiries pls contact:
Sanresh: +6019 350 1659
Haqueeqat : +65 8180 7636
Rishi: +65 80300 888
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 3 May 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here