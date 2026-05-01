Thousands gather for Penang’s 22nd Vaisakhi celebration

Penang CM Chow Kon Yeow with visitors to the Penang State Vaisakhi Open House on May 2, 2026 – Photo: Chow Facebook / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The 22nd Penang State Vaisakhi Open House drew more than 1,000 visitors to Jalan Padang Kota Lama on May 2, showcasing a vibrant display of unity, cultural diversity and resilience among the state’s communities.

Organised by Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang in collaboration with the state government, the annual event attracted locals and tourists alike, who gathered from 7pm to experience the festive atmosphere and cultural offerings.

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Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the celebration reflects both the enduring presence of the Sikh community in Penang and the state’s commitment to harmony and mutual respect.

“The continued success of the State Vasakhi Open House, now in its 22nd edition, reflects the enduring spirit of togetherness and harmony that defines Penang,” he said in a social media entry

Also present were Penang governor Ramli Ngah Talib and his consort Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah.

Penang governor Ramli Ngah Talib, with his consort Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah by his side, tries his hands at making chapati at the Penang State Vaisakhi Open House on May 2, 2026. With him is Penang CM Chow Kon Yeow – Photo: Chow Facebook / Asia Samachar

Chow highlighted the Sikh community’s strong family values, describing it as close-knit with a deep sense of responsibility, respect for elders and care for the younger generation. He noted that these values mirror the spirit of Vaisakhi, which symbolises hard work, discipline and perseverance.

“The Sikh spirit is one of resilience and self-reliance, yet remains grounded in service and giving back,” he said.

The state of Penang joins a number of Malaysian states, including Perak, Selangor and Johor, that organised state-level Vaisakhi celebrations.

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