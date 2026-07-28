Perak top Sikh students take centre stage at annual dinner

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Twenty-eight Sikh students were honoured for academic achievement at the Perak Sikhs Education Aid Fund’s (PSEAF) Annual Awards Dinner 2026 in Ipoh on July 25.

Some 500 students, parents, community leaders, sponsors and well-wishers attended the event, according to a PSEAF social media update.

The awards recognised one STPM student who obtained a cumulative grade point average of 3.75, 14 SPM students who scored at least seven As, and 13 students who earned an A in Punjabi Language in the 2025 SPM examination. One of the SPM recipients achieved 11 As.

PSEAF said the awards were intended to recognise the students’ hard work and encourage them and others to pursue further academic success.

The dinner was led by PSEAF president Dr Sucha Singh and the organisation’s committee. Among those present were Buntong assemblyperson Thulsi Manogaran, Perak Sikh Affairs Coordinator Baldip Singh and Special Secretary to the Perak Menteri Besar Swaran Singh.

PSEAF also highlighted its continuing efforts to ensure that financial hardship does not prevent Sikh children in Perak from receiving an education. Its programmes include monthly school assistance, back-to-school support, laptop distribution and education loans for tertiary studies.

During the event, Pertubuhan Kesejahteraan Masyarakat Sikh Perak contributed bicycles to deserving students.

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