Kelvin Dhillon shines at Mrs. Earth / Ms. Earth 19th International Competition 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Datin Kelvin Dhillon has once again made Malaysia proud by achieving outstanding success at the Mrs. Earth / Ms. Earth 19th International Competition 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur.

Competing against delegates from around the world, she was crowned Mrs. Queen of Earth 2026 and Mrs. Earth Air 2026 (1st Runner-Up). By winning both major titles, Kelvin became the first Malaysian to achieve this remarkable milestone at the Mrs. Earth / Ms. Earth International Competition. She further distinguished herself by receiving the subsidiary awards of Most Popular Queen and Most Photogenic, making her one of the competition’s most celebrated titleholders.

Kelvin earned the honour of representing Malaysia after winning the Mrs. Elite Earth Malaysia 2025 national title. Guided by National Director Ammetta Malhotra, she proudly represented the nation while promoting environmental awareness, Malaysian culture, and community service on the international stage.

One of the highlights of the competition was her spectacular Gunung Kinabalu-inspired national costume, symbolising Malaysia’s strength, breathtaking natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage.

Uniquely crafted from canvas eco bags, the costume reflected her commitment to environmental sustainability and delivered a powerful message that fashion can promote environmental responsibility through reusable and eco-friendly materials.

Beyond the pageant stage, Kelvin is recognised for her dedication to environmental conservation and community service. She has led numerous tree-planting initiatives, recycling campaigns, beach and river clean-up programmes, and environmental education projects for children, including those with special needs. Working closely with government agencies, local councils, NGOs, schools, and community organisations, she believes that protecting the earth begins with education, collaboration, and collective action.

Her journey to the international stage was also one of courage and resilience. Just days before the Grand Final, she experienced the unexpected loss of her brother-in-law, Majinder Singh Chohan (UK).

Despite the immense heartbreak, she chose to continue with faith, strength, and determination, dedicating her achievements as a heartfelt tribute to his memory.

“I accept these titles with humility and gratitude. They are not only a personal achievement but also a greater responsibility to continue serving our communities, inspiring others, and protecting our environment.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to my family, in-laws, relatives, friends, sponsors, and everyone who supported me with their prayers, encouragement, votes, and unwavering belief throughout this journey. Your love and support gave me the strength to keep moving forward, especially during the most difficult moments. These crowns belong to all of you as much as they belong to me,” she said.

As Mrs. Queen of Earth 2026, Kelvin hopes to use her international platform to further promote environmental sustainability, empower communities, and inspire others to believe that true beauty is reflected not only in appearance, but in compassion, service, and the positive impact we leave on the world.

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