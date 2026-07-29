A Gen Z festival with the Left’s political rigour

The movement was born from a courtroom remark and wrapped instantly in memes and cockroach costumes. What unfolded over the following 50 days was a masterclass in crowd pulling, and the Cockroach Janta Party did not do it alone.

By Harmeet Shah Singh | Opinion |

A crowd that dances to a dafli is not supposed to out-manoeuvre a federal minister. But that is exactly what happened at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar this month.

What looked, from the outside, like a meme account throwing a party carried the strategic patience of a seasoned campaign, and by the time it was done, India’s Education Minister had resigned instead of facing it another week.

Some commentators have called it a lucky viral moment.

That reading gets the story backwards. This was a movement with the joy of a mela and the calculation of a war room, and Gen Z built both halves at once.

A Courtroom Remark Becomes a Party

The movement was born from a courtroom remark and wrapped instantly in memes and cockroach costumes. What unfolded over the following 50 days was a masterclass in crowd pulling, and the Cockroach Janta Party did not do it alone.

Communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke’s satire supplied the spark, the aesthetic, the slogans, the instantly shareable outrage.

Satire alone could not sustain a hunger strike for weeks, nor organise a Sansad Chalo march that pulled thousands past police barricades toward Parliament. That took cadre, people who had already spent years learning how a protest survives its second week, its third, its fifth.

The Students’ Federation of India and the All India Students Association supplied that experience. Their leaders, Aishe Ghosh, Adarsh M. Saji and Neha Bora, arrived at Jantar Mantar already fluent in sustained agitation.

This is what set 2026 apart from every viral outrage cycle before it.

Gen Z brought the numbers, the humour, an instinct for storytelling older activists admire. The Left’s student wings brought the practical rigour, keeping a hunger strike medically monitored and legally defensible, negotiating with ministries without losing the street, holding a line when tear gas comes. Together they turned a hashtag into a stand no government could simply outlast.

Gen Z supplied a crowd overnight. The Left’s student wings supplied the patience that kept it there.

Ladakhi reformer Sonam Wangchuk found himself surrounded by people who already knew how a sit-in survives its third week without folding into exhaustion.

Instagram Learned No Manners, and That Was the Point

This generation’s protest language on Instagram was uncompromisingly uncensored and irreverent, mocking a sitting Prime Minister through raps, placards and graffiti in a way Indian politics had rarely tolerated from anyone.

Nobody handed them a manual for this.

Most of the generation before them, mine included, has largely stopped reading anything longer than a forwarded WhatsApp message, its own capacity for argument dulled by exactly that habit.

This essay will likely lose most readers of that generation somewhere around the third paragraph.

Gen Z, oddly enough, grew up as the very audience “WhatsApp University” was built to dumb down, and came out sharper for it, treating every meme, jingle and street play as a small, exact instrument.

Gen Z, Left Coalition Ended a Minister’s Career

Jingles ridiculing the establishment, street plays staged within sight of Parliament, daflis keeping rhythm for chants that trended nationally within hours, all of it built for a phone screen and impossible to scroll past.

It bypassed television anchors and editorial gatekeepers entirely.

Police eventually removed Wangchuk from the site, and the movement only grew louder for it.

Later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a rare selfie video saying he was pained by the protesters’ suffering. It did not satisfy them. Pradhan resigned soon after.

A Lesson for Everyone Over Forty

That resignation is the story of a generation supplying the energy, the humour and a form of political honesty older Indians have forgotten how to use, paired with organisations that already understood pressure, patience and the value of holding a square for weeks.

India’s political elite now faces a coalition it cannot wait out and cannot fully understand, built by people who never asked permission to speak the way they wanted to speak.

The cockroaches have built a classroom of their own, and the country is still catching up to what it taught.

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Harmeet Shah Singh is a career journalist currently serving as Communications and Advocacy Director at UNITED SIKHS (UK), a charity registered in England and Wales. The article was first shared here.

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

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