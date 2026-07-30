Swimmer Arvin helps Malaysia to best relay finish in Glasgow

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Malaysian swimmer Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal helped the national men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team secure fifth place at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow — Malaysia’s best swimming relay finish at the Games.

The quartet of Khiew Hoe Yean, Arvin, Lim Yin Chuen and Tan Khai Xin clocked 7:23.72 in the final at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Arvin recorded the fastest split among the Malaysian swimmers, completing his leg in 1:49.93.

The same quartet finished seventh in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final with a time of 3:24.32. Arvin was again Malaysia’s fastest swimmer, returning a 50.19-second split. He had earlier dipped below 50 seconds in the heats, clocking 49.93 as Malaysia qualified sixth overall for the final.

Australia powered to the 4x100m gold medal in a Games record of 3:09.49, followed by England in 3:11.69 and South Africa in 3:13.99.

Arvin also competed in the individual men’s 50m freestyle. He clocked 23.85 seconds and finished joint 28th overall, missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

Malaysia’s 4x100m freestyle national record remains at 3:20.61, set by Hoe Yean, Arvin, Yin Chuen and Terence Ng at the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh.

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