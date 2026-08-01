Sardani Mehinder Kaur (Kepong Baru)

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,

Sardani Mehinder Kaur Wife of the late Santa Singh

She will be deeply missed by her loving children, children-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

Loving Children

Pritam Singh (Kaka) & Darchan Kaur

Kaldip Kaur & Pritam Singh

Bachin Kaur & Mender Singh

Jagidar Singh ( Jendeh) & Pritam Kaur

Deli Kaur & Awtar Singh

Jagir Singh & Gurmeet Kaur

Sarjit Kaur & the late Harjit Singh

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Saturday, 1 August 2026

9.00 a.m. – 11.00 a.m: Sukhmani Sahib Path at the family residence

(Address Residence: No. 72, Jalan Helang Jambul, Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur)

11.30 a.m: Departure for Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium)

1.00 p.m.: Final Ardas and Cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium)

Contact:

Pritam Singh 019 3500 474

Jagidar Singh- 019 272 1081

The family sincerely appreciates your prayers, presence, and support during this difficult time.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 1 Aug 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here