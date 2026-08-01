Sardani Mehinder Kaur (Kepong Baru)

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,
Sardani Mehinder Kaur Wife of the late Santa Singh
She will be deeply missed by her loving children, children-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.
Loving Children
Pritam Singh (Kaka) & Darchan Kaur
Kaldip Kaur & Pritam Singh
Bachin Kaur & Mender Singh
Jagidar Singh ( Jendeh) & Pritam Kaur
Deli Kaur & Awtar Singh
Jagir Singh & Gurmeet Kaur
Sarjit Kaur & the late Harjit Singh
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
Saturday, 1 August 2026
9.00 a.m. – 11.00 a.m: Sukhmani Sahib Path at the family residence
(Address Residence: No. 72, Jalan Helang Jambul, Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur)
11.30 a.m: Departure for Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium)
1.00 p.m.: Final Ardas and Cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium)
Contact:
Pritam Singh 019 3500 474
Jagidar Singh- 019 272 1081
The family sincerely appreciates your prayers, presence, and support during this difficult time.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 1 Aug 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here