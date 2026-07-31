Sama Sama Oye launches cash giveaway for listeners

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sama Sama Oye, Malaysia’s first Bollywood and Punjabi radio station, has launched the Sama Sama Oye Cash Giveaway, a two-week campaign designed to reward listeners while encouraging greater engagement across the station’s radio, mobile app and social media platforms.

The campaign, driven by Kedai Tayar Singh, runs from 27 July to 7 August 2026 and offers listeners the opportunity to win cash prizes of up to RM1,000.

Since its launch in March 2026, Sama Sama Oye has continued to grow as a dedicated platform serving Malaysia’s Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi and North Indian communities through radio, podcasts, digital content and community-driven initiatives; with a growing spillover to Malay audience.

To participate, listeners simply need to download the Sama Sama Oye App, register as a member, follow Sama Sama Oye’s official social media platforms and keep an eye out for the daily Oye Word. Throughout the campaign period, the contest may be announced at any time during live broadcasts. The first eligible caller with the correct Oye Word will win the cash prize. If there is no winner, the prize amount will snowball to the next contest round, increasing the excitement for listeners.

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