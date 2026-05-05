First Mithi Yaad: Mata Bhan Kaur ji w/o Late Kaur Singh ji

1ST MITHI YAAD OF

Mata Bhan Kaur ji w/o Late Kaur Singh ji

Embracing memories of Late Bhanji are infinite and unforgettable in our lives and those who have had connections with her

Please join us in remembering Late Sardani Bhanji

“Maa Baap hain kaun kehta hai zayifi me dukhi maa baap hain. Mein to kehta hoon her Ghar ki khushi maa baap hain.”

Translation.

Who says parents are a burden in their twilight years? I say they are the very heartbeat of joy of every home.

A Punjabi Poetry

24th May 2026

Gurdwara Sahib Parliament

No 3, Jalan Parlimen, 50480, Kuala Lumpur

Breakfast at 8.30am. Prayers from 9.30 am to 11.30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation for all including families

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 4 May 2026 | Source: Family

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