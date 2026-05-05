First Mithi Yaad: Mata Bhan Kaur ji w/o Late Kaur Singh ji

1ST MITHI YAAD OF
Mata Bhan Kaur ji w/o Late Kaur Singh ji
Embracing memories of Late Bhanji are infinite and unforgettable in our lives and those who have had connections with her
Please join us in remembering Late Sardani Bhanji
“Maa Baap hain kaun kehta hai zayifi me dukhi maa baap hain. Mein to kehta hoon her Ghar ki khushi maa baap hain.”
Translation.
Who says parents are a burden in their twilight years? I say they are the very heartbeat of joy of every home.
A Punjabi Poetry
24th May 2026
Gurdwara Sahib Parliament
No 3, Jalan Parlimen, 50480, Kuala Lumpur
Breakfast at 8.30am. Prayers from 9.30 am to 11.30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Please treat this as a personal invitation for all including families
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 4 May 2026 | Source: Family
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