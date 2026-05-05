First Mithi Yaad
SARDAR JASMINDAR SINGH
(Subang Jaya / Ex-CIMB)
Village: Khattran; District: Samrala, Ludhiana
8.3.1958 – 10.6.2025
Parents: Late Sardar Gurubakh Singh and Late Sardarni Mohinder Kaur
Wife: Karamjit Kaur
Children & Spouses:
Dr Harsimran Kaur
Manvinder Kaur & Virinderjit Singh Gill
Dr Tripthpal Kaur
With loving memories in our hearts, we humbly invite you to join us for the prayers of beloved Sardar Jasmindar Singh. He will always be remembered for his kindness, strength, and unwavering love for family and community.
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 16 May 2026
From 10am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Contact:
Dr Harsimran 016 638 3729
Virinder 016 305 3656
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 5 May 2026 | Source: Family
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