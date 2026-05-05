First Mithi Yaad

SARDAR JASMINDAR SINGH

(Subang Jaya / Ex-CIMB)

Village: Khattran; District: Samrala, Ludhiana

8.3.1958 – 10.6.2025

Parents: Late Sardar Gurubakh Singh and Late Sardarni Mohinder Kaur

Wife: Karamjit Kaur

Children & Spouses:

Dr Harsimran Kaur

Manvinder Kaur & Virinderjit Singh Gill

Dr Tripthpal Kaur

With loving memories in our hearts, we humbly invite you to join us for the prayers of beloved Sardar Jasmindar Singh. He will always be remembered for his kindness, strength, and unwavering love for family and community.

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 16 May 2026

From 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Dr Harsimran 016 638 3729

Virinder 016 305 3656

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 5 May 2026 | Source: Family

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