Jaspal Kaur Khorana d/o Randhir Singh

Jaspal Kaur Khorana
Daughter of the Late Randhir Singh
Passed away peacefully on 5th May 2026
Lovingly remembered and forever cherished by her:
Husband: Raj Kumar
Family: Brother, Sister, Sister in Laws,
Nephews, Nieces,
Grandchildren and Friends
LAST RITES
6th May 2026 (Wednesday)
Wake & Sukhmani Sahib Path: 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM
Saskaar (Cremation): 12:00 PM
Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan San Peng
FOR ENQUIRIES:
Manjeet Singh – 012-378 1221
Kamana Khorana – 012-906 9590
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 6 May 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here