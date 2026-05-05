Jaspal Kaur Khorana d/o Randhir Singh

Jaspal Kaur Khorana

Daughter of the Late Randhir Singh

Passed away peacefully on 5th May 2026

Lovingly remembered and forever cherished by her:

Husband: Raj Kumar

Family: Brother, Sister, Sister in Laws,

Nephews, Nieces,

Grandchildren and Friends

LAST RITES

6th May 2026 (Wednesday)

Wake & Sukhmani Sahib Path: 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Saskaar (Cremation): 12:00 PM

Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan San Peng

FOR ENQUIRIES:

Manjeet Singh – 012-378 1221

Kamana Khorana – 012-906 9590

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 6 May 2026 | Source: Family

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