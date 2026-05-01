What to Watch: Doctor Bahu probes control behind a ‘perfect’ medical family

Dr Sania, portrayed by Kubra Khan (circled), alongside key cast members of Doctor Bahu

By Asia Samachar | Movie Review |

Doctor Bahu centres on a prestigious family of doctors determined to find yet another doctor bride for their son, Salman. However, Salman (played by Shuja Asad) is the family’s outlier. He never made it into medicine; instead, he runs a car showroom and manages a startup—much to the disappointment of his father.

Keen to avoid an arranged marriage with Dr Sania (Kubra Khan), Salman feels no real connection with her. More importantly, he worries about what kind of life awaits any woman who marries into his household.

At the centre of the family is Dr Shahnawaz (Shahzad Nawaz), a controlling patriarch who demands absolute conformity. The women in the family are expected to fall in line—his line. This is evident in the life of Salman’s sister-in-law, Dr Minna (Hajra Yamin). Despite being qualified, she is confined to minor medical duties and domestic responsibilities, her ambitions quietly suppressed.

Through this dynamic, Doctor Bahu explores the theme of subtle, coercive control masked by a veneer of progressiveness.

Directed by Mehreen Jabbar and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, the drama focuses on Sania balancing her professional life with that of being a daughter-in-law in a traditional household. How will the confident and independent Dr Sania navigate such an environment? This dual role creates a natural conflict that becomes the central theme of the story.

Salman himself is not spared his father’s harshness. He is repeatedly reminded of his failure to become a doctor. At one public function, Dr Shahnawaz dismisses his son’s entrepreneurial pursuits, remarking to a colleague: “He’s just a kid. These days, boys are obsessed with this ‘entrepreneur’ idea. They think it’s fashionable.”

Meanwhile, Sania’s own family is grappling with internal tensions: a simmering feud over property and business interests, alongside the emotional strain of an aunt battling cancer.

The series sets up multiple fault lines—control versus autonomy, tradition versus aspiration—and leaves viewers to see how these conflicts unfold.

You can catch Doctor Bahu at ARY Digital. For episode one, go here.

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(Asia Samachar, x 2024)

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