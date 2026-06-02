Sardar Gurdip Singh (1955 – 2026), Rawang

Gurdip Singh s/o S Tehal Singh
Rawang | Village: Amritsar
19th October 1955 – 1st June 2026
Wife: Paramjit Kaur
Children & Spouses:
Shireendip Kaur & Senthil Kumaran
Sandip Singh & Kiranjit Kaur
LAST RITES:
Tuesday, 2 JUNE 2026
10:00 AM: Paying respects at No 61, Jalan RP 10/7, Rawang Perdana 2, 48000, Rawang
1:00 PM: Cortège leaves residence
2:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Cheras crematorium, KL
Contact:
Mangal Singh – 016 206 2367
Shireen Kaur – 014 333 2812
Sandip Singh – 016 356 1719
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 2 June 2026 | Source: Family
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