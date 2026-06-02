Sardar Gurdip Singh (1955 – 2026), Rawang

Gurdip Singh s/o S Tehal Singh

Rawang | Village: Amritsar

19th October 1955 – 1st June 2026

Wife: Paramjit Kaur

Children & Spouses:

Shireendip Kaur & Senthil Kumaran

Sandip Singh & Kiranjit Kaur

LAST RITES:

Tuesday, 2 JUNE 2026

10:00 AM: Paying respects at No 61, Jalan RP 10/7, Rawang Perdana 2, 48000, Rawang

1:00 PM: Cortège leaves residence

2:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Cheras crematorium, KL

Contact:

Mangal Singh – 016 206 2367

Shireen Kaur – 014 333 2812

⁠Sandip Singh – 016 356 1719

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 June 2026 | Source: Family

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