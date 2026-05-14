First Mithi Yaad: Gajender Kaur (1940 – 2025)

Akhand Path in Loving Memory
Gajender Kaur
daughter of Late Harnam Singh
29.3.1940 – 31.5.2025
Taiping | Village: Jathosarja
Husband: Makhan Singh Choney
Children & Spouses:
Avtar Singh & Manjit Kaur
Sarabjit Singh & Jasveer Kaur
Kavljeet Singh & Ravinderjeet Kaur
Maninderjit Kaur & Jas Binder Singh
Jaswinder Kaur & Jagdip Singh Bal
Lovingly remembered by all grandchildren.
We invite you to join us in loving remembrance at the Pehli Mithi Yaad Akhand Path
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
22 – 24 May 2026
Akhand Path Arambh: 10am Friday
Akhand Path da Bhog : 10am Sunday
followed by Kirtan & thereafter Guru Ka Langgar at 11.30am
Contact:
Sarabjit Singh 011-3336 8375
Kavljeet Singh 019-357 8154
Jas Binder Singh 017-3619419
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 14 May 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here