First Mithi Yaad: Gajender Kaur (1940 – 2025)

Akhand Path in Loving Memory

Gajender Kaur

daughter of Late Harnam Singh

29.3.1940 – 31.5.2025

Taiping | Village: Jathosarja

Husband: Makhan Singh Choney

Children & Spouses:

Avtar Singh & Manjit Kaur

Sarabjit Singh & Jasveer Kaur

Kavljeet Singh & Ravinderjeet Kaur

Maninderjit Kaur & Jas Binder Singh

Jaswinder Kaur & Jagdip Singh Bal

Lovingly remembered by all grandchildren.

We invite you to join us in loving remembrance at the Pehli Mithi Yaad Akhand Path

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

22 – 24 May 2026

Akhand Path Arambh: 10am Friday

Akhand Path da Bhog : 10am Sunday

followed by Kirtan & thereafter Guru Ka Langgar at 11.30am

Contact:

Sarabjit Singh 011-3336 8375

Kavljeet Singh 019-357 8154

Jas Binder Singh 017-3619419

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 May 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here