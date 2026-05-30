Six inspiring women honoured at SWAN Mother’s Day 2026

SWAN Mother’s Day Awards 2026. Seated (L-R) Dr Ajeet Kaur Gill, Mdm Harjinder Kaur Sidhu. Standing (L-R) Baljit Kaur, Mrs.Jagjeet Singh, Belinderjit Kaur, Herbans Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Six women were the centre of attention at the Sikh Women’s Awareness Network (SWAN) Mother’s Day 2026 celebration held in Kuala Lumpur on May 16, during a memorable afternoon filled with joy, laughter, appreciation and togetherness.

The women were honoured with the SWAN Mother’s Day Awards in recognition of their unwavering dedication to their families and the community, said SWAN deputy president Harbans Kaur.

The recipients were Dr Ajeet Kaur Gill, Harjinder Kaur Sidhu, Baljit Kaur, Mrs Jagjeet Kaur, Belinderjit Kaur and Harbans Kaur.

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