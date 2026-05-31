Sardarni Gurmej Kaur (Gejo) (1941 – 2026), Taman Johor

Sardarni Gurmej Kaur (Gejo)
(14.10.1941 – 30.5.2026)
Beloved wife of Late Sardar Ajaib Singh Daulo Nangal
With profound sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved mother who passed away peacefully on Saturday, 30th May 2026. Those wishing to pay their final respects may do so at No. 5, Jalan Panti 4, Taman Johor from 9.30 a.m. onwards on 31st May 2026.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
Sunday, 31st May 2026
10.00 a.m. – Sukhmani Sahib Path at the residence
12.00 p.m. – Cortege departs for cremation ground
1.00 p.m. – Cremation at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Kebun Teh
1.30 p.m. – Kirtan Sohila
2.00 p.m. – Alahnia Path at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru. Langgar will be served at the Gurdwara Sahib.
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 14th June 2026
From 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m.
Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
CHILDREN & SPOUSES
Ranjit Singh & Maya Devi
Harbhajan Singh & Baljit Kaur
Harjeet Kaur & Hardip Singh
Paramjeet Singh & Parminder Kaur
Sukhwinder Kaur & Paranjit Singh
Sarjit Singh & Jasbir Kaur
GRANDCHILDREN & GREAT GRANDCHILDREN
Truly missed by a host of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
CONTACT
Ahsmit Singh: 010-823 0128
Harbhajan Singh: +65 9715 3349
Jaspreet Singh: 011-1637 1843
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 30 May 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here