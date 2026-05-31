Sardarni Gurmej Kaur (Gejo) (1941 – 2026), Taman Johor

Sardarni Gurmej Kaur (Gejo)

(14.10.1941 – 30.5.2026)

Beloved wife of Late Sardar Ajaib Singh Daulo Nangal

With profound sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved mother who passed away peacefully on Saturday, 30th May 2026. Those wishing to pay their final respects may do so at No. 5, Jalan Panti 4, Taman Johor from 9.30 a.m. onwards on 31st May 2026.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Sunday, 31st May 2026

10.00 a.m. – Sukhmani Sahib Path at the residence

12.00 p.m. – Cortege departs for cremation ground

1.00 p.m. – Cremation at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Kebun Teh

1.30 p.m. – Kirtan Sohila

2.00 p.m. – Alahnia Path at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru. Langgar will be served at the Gurdwara Sahib.

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 14th June 2026

From 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m.

Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

CHILDREN & SPOUSES

Ranjit Singh & Maya Devi

Harbhajan Singh & Baljit Kaur

Harjeet Kaur & Hardip Singh

Paramjeet Singh & Parminder Kaur

Sukhwinder Kaur & Paranjit Singh

Sarjit Singh & Jasbir Kaur

GRANDCHILDREN & GREAT GRANDCHILDREN

Truly missed by a host of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

CONTACT

Ahsmit Singh: 010-823 0128

Harbhajan Singh: +65 9715 3349

Jaspreet Singh: 011-1637 1843

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 May 2026 | Source: Family

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