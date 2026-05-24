Amarjit Singh moves from Timor Leste to Finland

Amarjit Singh appointed as Malaysia’s ambassador-designate to Finland – Photo: Agencies / Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Penang-born Amarjit Singh Sarjit Singh has been appointed as Malaysia’s ambassador-designate to Finland.

He was previously the Malaysian envoy to Timor-Leste since 2023. He had also been posted to Harare, Zimbabwe; Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; and Hanoi, Vietnam.

Amarjit holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of London, UK. He was appointed as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2001.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he held the position of Undersecretary of the Africa Division; Undersecretary of the Americas Division; and also served as Principal Assistant Secretary of the Africa and Sub-Saharan Division; Assistant Secretary of the Environment and Development Division; and Assistant Secretary of the Multilateral Economic and Environment Division, according to a foreign ministry statement.

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