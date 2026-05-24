Rajindar Singh (1959 – 2026), New Zealand

In Loving Memory Of

Rajindar Singh

B.Sc, GradCG, LLB, PGCerMedLaw, PGDipPH, MBA, ACG (CS, CGP), AGNZ, FRSPH, AFCHSM,

(1959 – 2026)

With profound sadness and acceptance of Waheguru’s Hukam, we announce the passing of Rajindar Singh who left for his heavenly abode on May 22, 2026 at the age of 66.

Beloved son of the late Amar Singh Rauli and the late Jaswant Kaur Sidhu.

He was a devoted father, brother, and friend. He is lovingly remembered by his son, Jay Wood Singh, and his daughter, Jasmine Mia Wood Singh.

He is also survived by his dear siblings: Gorcharan Singh (Calgary), Sagi Kaur (Johor Bahru, Malaysia), Sokmimdah Singh (Toronto), and Jasmel Kaur (Rani – Toronto), along with extended family and friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Rajindar Singh will be remembered for his intelligence, quiet strength, and thoughtful nature. His academic achievements reflected his lifelong commitment to learning and excellence. He carried himself with wisdom and humility, offering guidance and insight to those around him. His presence brought comfort, his words carried meaning, and his actions reflected a life lived with dignity and compassion.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Wake (Visitation): Auckland, New Zealand

For further information, please contact: Sagi Kaur – 018 2398645

The family humbly requests that you keep Rajindar Singh in your prayers.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 May 2026 | Source: Family

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