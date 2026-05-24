Ghulam Bashah Sundri, Shaidai and Humrahi dominate charts

Pakistan dramas trending: Ghulam Bashah Sundri, Shaidai and Humrahi

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

Ghulam Bashah Sundri, Shaidai and Humrahi have emerged as the biggest Pakistani television dramas online this week, attracting millions of viewers across Pakistan and India through YouTube and social media platforms.

Entertainment trackers reported that the serials were among the most-watched dramas on YouTube during the past week, driven by strong digital engagement and double-episode releases.

Leading the surge is Ghulam Bashah Sundri, a Green TV drama centred on love, rivalry and power struggles. The series follows emotionally intense relationships shaped by social pressures, sacrifice and control, with a dramatic love triangle at the centre of the story. Critics and reviewers have described the serial as a mix of romance, emotional conflict and social realism. (YouTube)

Another fast-rising hit is Shaidai, starring Feroze Khan and Sehar Hashmi. The Geo TV drama has been described as an “intense love story” exploring emotional devotion, heartbreak and personal struggle. The story revolves around ambitious businessman Ali Khan and Miral, an independent young woman whose lives become intertwined through fate and romance. (IMDb)

Meanwhile, Humrahi continues to maintain strong mainstream popularity among regional audiences. Featuring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, the drama tells the story of two individuals from very different backgrounds whose relationship evolves from conflict into companionship and love while navigating emotional and family pressures. (IMDb)

Other Pakistani dramas frequently appearing in weekly online trending discussions include Bas Tera Saath Ho, Doctor Bahu, Zanjeerain and Sara Aapi.

Industry observers say Pakistani broadcasters are increasingly prioritising YouTube distribution as online audiences become a major driver of regional entertainment success.

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