Lahore temperature expected to remain above 41°C during Eid Break

The Liberty Market is one of Lahore’s most famous and iconic open-air shopping and commercial hubs. Located on Noor Jehan Road in Gulberg III, the area is well-known for its unique, D-shaped (or horseshoe) layout and serves as a premium destination for women’s fashion, bridal wear and jewelry. – Photo: Abid Nawaz / Flickr

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

Lahore, the Pakistan Panjab capital which is about 45km away from Amritsar, is currently experiencing a period of extremely hot and dry weather conditions, with temperature recorded around 40°C over the weekend.

Forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate that the mercury is expected to rise further, with a maximum temperature of 41°C and a minimum temperature of 28°C anticipated across the provincial capital, reported Daily Pakistan.

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