Panjab sprinter Gurindervir wins epic duel to reclaim national record

Gurindervir Singh

By Asia Samachar | India |

For two electrifying days in Ranchi, India’s sprinting scene witnessed a fierce battle between its fastest men — and in the end, Gurindervir Singh emerged supreme.

The 25-year-old Panjab sprinter stormed to victory in the men’s 100m final at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 on Saturday (May 23), clocking a sensational 10.09 seconds at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

In doing so, Gurindervir became the first Indian sprinter to breach the 10.10-second barrier, rewriting the national record books once again.

But the historic sprint came after a dramatic rivalry with 22-year-old Animesh Kujur, who had briefly taken the national record away from him just a day earlier.

The drama began during Friday’s semi-finals when Gurindervir clocked 10.17s to erase Animesh’s previous national mark of 10.18s. Minutes later, however, Animesh responded with a stunning 10.15s run in the next semi-final to reclaim the record.

That set up a blockbuster final.

When it mattered most, Gurindervir delivered emphatically.

Exploding out of the blocks and maintaining his pace through the finish, he crossed the line in 10.09s to reclaim the national record and cement his status as India’s fastest man.

Animesh finished second in 10.20s, while Pranav Gurav took third in 10.29s.

Gurindervir’s winning time also comfortably surpassed the Athletics Federation of India’s qualification mark of 10.16s for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Having first broken the national record with a 10.20s run in Bengaluru in March 2025, Gurindervir has now taken Indian sprinting into uncharted territory.

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RELATED STORY:

Gurindervir Singh becomes India’s fastest man, clocks 10.20s for 100m (Asia Samachar, 5 April 2025)

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