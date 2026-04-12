Vaisakhi high tea at Greentown, Ipoh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road), Ipoh, will celebrate Vaisakhi with various programmes on 14 April 2026, Tuesday.

#vaisakhi2026

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