Harcharan Singh Tara J.M.N., K.M.N. (1937 – 2026), Formerly Director General, Chemistry Dept. of Malaysia

Harcharan Singh Tara J.M.N., K.M.N.
(Formerly Director General, Chemistry Department of Malaysia),
Barrister-at-Law (Gray’s Inn),
B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc. (Lon), D.I.C (Lon),
P.A.I.W.E., F.M.I.C
Forensic Consultant.
(7.1.1937 – 11.4.2026)
Village: Wazir Bhullar
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father Harcharan Singh Tara. He passed away peacefully at home on 11th April 2026.
“A man of many accomplishments, he will be remembered for his stoic, yet gentle nature. Strong in resolve, kind in spirit, he gave more than he took and lived with purpose. His journey fulfilled, his soul returns to the Eternal Light.”
Parents: Late Tara Singh s/o Kahan Singh (LLN Taiping) & Late Gurbachan Kaur do Harnam Singh
Wife: Late Kalwant Kaur d/o Harbak Singh
He leaves behind:
Children & Spouses:
Harwant Singh & Pervin Kaur
Rajwant Kaur & Late Bhajan Singh
Bhagwant Kaur & Satwant Singh Muker
Grandchildren & Spouses:
Taroshan Singh
Randeep Singh Muker & Isabella Van Schaik
Tanuja Kaur
Jonita Kaur
Priya Sonia Kaur
Sanjeev Kabir Singh
Avinesh Bahadur Singh
Caregivers: Jenefer A. Gesta & Jhon Mendoza
He is also dearly missed by brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, neices, and a host of family and friends.
LAST RITES
Monday, 13th April 2026
9.00 AM: Last respects at 39, Jalan 22/44, Seksyen 22, 46300 Petaling Jaya
1.00 PM: Cortège leaves residence
2.00 PM: Cremation at Nirvana Shah Alam
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 25th April 2026
10.00 AM – 12.00 PM at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Harwant 017 – 871 4171
Rajwant 012 – 213 7037
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 12 April 2026 | Source: Family
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