Harcharan Singh Tara J.M.N., K.M.N. (1937 – 2026), Formerly Director General, Chemistry Dept. of Malaysia

Harcharan Singh Tara J.M.N., K.M.N.

(Formerly Director General, Chemistry Department of Malaysia),

Barrister-at-Law (Gray’s Inn),

B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc. (Lon), D.I.C (Lon),

P.A.I.W.E., F.M.I.C

Forensic Consultant.

(7.1.1937 – 11.4.2026)

Village: Wazir Bhullar

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father Harcharan Singh Tara. He passed away peacefully at home on 11th April 2026.

“A man of many accomplishments, he will be remembered for his stoic, yet gentle nature. Strong in resolve, kind in spirit, he gave more than he took and lived with purpose. His journey fulfilled, his soul returns to the Eternal Light.”

Parents: Late Tara Singh s/o Kahan Singh (LLN Taiping) & Late Gurbachan Kaur do Harnam Singh

Wife: Late Kalwant Kaur d/o Harbak Singh

He leaves behind:

Children & Spouses:

Harwant Singh & Pervin Kaur

Rajwant Kaur & Late Bhajan Singh

Bhagwant Kaur & Satwant Singh Muker

Grandchildren & Spouses:

Taroshan Singh

Randeep Singh Muker & Isabella Van Schaik

Tanuja Kaur

Jonita Kaur

Priya Sonia Kaur

Sanjeev Kabir Singh

Avinesh Bahadur Singh

Caregivers: Jenefer A. Gesta & Jhon Mendoza

He is also dearly missed by brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, neices, and a host of family and friends.

LAST RITES

Monday, 13th April 2026

9.00 AM: Last respects at 39, Jalan 22/44, Seksyen 22, 46300 Petaling Jaya

1.00 PM: Cortège leaves residence

2.00 PM: Cremation at Nirvana Shah Alam

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 25th April 2026

10.00 AM – 12.00 PM at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Harwant 017 – 871 4171

Rajwant 012 – 213 7037

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 12 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here