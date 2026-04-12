Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passes away in Mumbai

Asha Bhosle (1933 – 2026)

By Asia Samachar | India |

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers whose voice defined generations of Bollywood music, has died at the age of 92.

Her family confirmed that she passed away in Mumbai on Sunday after being hospitalised. Reports said she had been suffering from health complications, including a chest infection and extreme exhaustion, while another account noted she had earlier experienced a heart attack.

Bhosle’s death marks the end of an extraordinary musical career spanning more than seven decades, during which she recorded over 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages. Her versatility — from romantic ballads and ghazals to upbeat cabaret numbers — made her one of Bollywood’s most enduring and adaptable voices.

Born on September 8, 1933, into the illustrious Mangeshkar family, she began singing at a young age alongside her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Despite constant comparisons, Bhosle carved her own path, known for her bold, expressive style that contrasted with her sister’s classical precision.

Her collaborations with legendary composers, particularly R. D. Burman, produced some of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, reshaping the sound of Indian cinema.

Tributes poured in following news of her passing. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her as “one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known,” while musicians and actors hailed her lasting influence on global music.

Beyond music, Bhosle also ventured into international collaborations and business, including her “Asha’s” restaurant chain.

Even in death, her legacy endures — a voice that continues to echo across generations and borders.

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