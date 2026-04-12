‘Rise by lifting others’: Gobind’s message at Vaisakhi celebration

Gobind Singh Deo (left) mingling with Sikhs at the Sentul Vaisakhi 2026 event – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and his younger brother, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, joined hundreds of Sikhs and guests at a Vaisakhi gathering at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul today (April 12).

In his address, Gobind described Vaisakhi as “a reminder of our resilience—of who we are, what we have achieved, and what we can continue to achieve moving forward.”

“Our faith teaches us Sarbat Da Bhalla—to seek the well-being of all. In a world that often feels divided, our community serves as a bridge that fosters peace and understanding,” he said, adding that seva (service) for all Malaysians remains integral to Sikh identity.

Speaking directly to “young Singhs and Kaurs” who recently sat for their SPM examinations, he encouraged them to view this milestone as only one chapter in their journey.

“As you move on to universities or careers, carry the identity of our community with you. Make us proud not just through your intellect, but through your character, integrity and kindness.

“The country needs your brilliance—whether as doctors, artists, engineers, lawyers or cybersecurity experts. Do it with the intention of making Malaysia a better place,” he said.

Gobind also reminded youths to honour the sacrifices of earlier generations. “Your success is the fruit of their prayers and hard work. As you rise, stay grounded. A true Sikh is one who rises by lifting others.”

Gobind is chairman of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key component of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The event was organised by the Malaysia Punjabi Diaspora Association.

Join the conversation on this story on Asia Samachar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

RELATED STORY:

Gobind Singh Deo named DAP chairman, follows footsteps of his father Karpal Singh (Asia Samachar, 16 March 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here