Harjinder Kaur (1944 – 2026), Ipoh

Harjinder Kaur d/o Gujar Singh

1.4.1944 – 12.4.2026

Husband: Dr. Ranjit Singh (Radiologist)

Son: Dr. Kevinjit Singh and partner Ivona Savali

Caregiver: Josie Policarpio

LAST RITES:

Tuesday, 14th of April 2026

12:00 PM: Cortège leaves 35, Jalan SCI 3/6, Garden Villa, Sunway City Ipoh at Kek Look Seah Crematorium (Bercham)

1:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 26th of April 2026

From 10AM to 12PM

Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road), Ipoh

A wife and mother who loved her family unconditionally and intensely

Contact:

Dr. Ranjit: 019-6671066

TP: 012-2017781

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 13 April 2026 | Source: Family

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