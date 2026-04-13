Harjinder Kaur (1944 – 2026), Ipoh

Harjinder Kaur d/o Gujar Singh
1.4.1944 – 12.4.2026
Husband: Dr. Ranjit Singh (Radiologist)
Son: Dr. Kevinjit Singh and partner Ivona Savali
Caregiver: Josie Policarpio
LAST RITES:
Tuesday, 14th of April 2026
12:00 PM: Cortège leaves 35, Jalan SCI 3/6, Garden Villa, Sunway City Ipoh at Kek Look Seah Crematorium (Bercham)
1:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 26th of April 2026
From 10AM to 12PM
Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road), Ipoh
A wife and mother who loved her family unconditionally and intensely
Contact:
Dr. Ranjit: 019-6671066
TP: 012-2017781
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 13 April 2026 | Source: Family
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